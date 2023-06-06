Prince Harry Arrives at London Court to Give Evidence in Tabloid Trial

Prince Harry arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the High Court in London on June 6.

Prince Harry has appeared at London’s High Court to give evidence as part of his legal case against Mirror Group Newspapers, making history as the first senior royal to testify in the witness box for 130 years.

The Prince was a no-show on Monday on the first day of the case for opening statements, with his team claiming he stayed in the U.S. for his daughter Lilibet’s second birthday, but turned up Tuesday, the day he’s set to give evidence. Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for damages, claiming journalists at its titles, which includes the The Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, were linked to methods including phone-hacking, gaining information by deception and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

The trial is the first of five pending legal cases the Prince has launched, most centered around battles with British tabloids.

In addition to Mirror Group Newspapers, Harry is suing Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and Associated Newspapers Ltd., which owns the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The claims are similar: that journalists and people they employed listened to phone messages and committed other unlawful acts to snoop on Harry and invade his privacy.