Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in “Near Catastrophic Car Chase” in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in a “near catastrophic car chase” in New York on Tuesday night after leaving a Ms. Foundation gala.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the incident, which took place following their appearance at a Ms. Foundation gala alongside Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, lasted several hours and involved several other drivers.
“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson told Reuters. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”
The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the NYPD and a rep for Archewell.
The event was the first appearance for the couple since the coronation of King Charles III, which saw Prince Harry in attendance.
During the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power event, Markle was presented by Gloria Steinem with an award as one of this year’s Woman of Vision Award honorees.The Duchess of Sussex’s global work advocating to empower women and girls was celebrated.
More to come.
