Priscilla Presley Settles Battle Over Daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate

An estate battle challenging the will of Lisa Marie Presley has settled, a rep for her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Terms of the deal, which is subject to court approval, weren’t disclosed.

The agreement resolves a petition from Priscilla Presley filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in January questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment that replaced her and former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees of the estate with Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough and deceased son Benjamin Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. The singer and only child of Elvis Presley was 54.

Priscilla Presley said in a statement that her family is “pleased that we resolved this together.”

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” she added. “Although the media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

A lawyer for Riley Keough didn’t return a request for comment.

The deal, if approved, will end wrangling over control of the estate. Priscilla Presley currently serves as the head of a trust created in 1993 to manage the Presley estate, which includes a 15 percent stake in the company that controls Elvis Presley’s intellectual property.

In challenging her daughter’s will, Priscilla Presley argued that the amendment replacing her as co-trustee of the estate was never delivered to her during her daughter’s lifetime as required by the terms of the trust. She also stressed that the document misspelled her name and that her daughter’s signature was “inconsistent with her usual and customary signature.”

Other inconsistencies included that it was never witnessed or notarized and that the provisions didn’t appear on the signature page, as is customary, according to the petition.

The petition said Riley Keough was already slated to become co-trustee of the trust with Priscilla Presley because Siegel said that he intended to resign.

Riley Keough is one of the trust’s beneficiaries, along with her sisters. Benjamin Keough died in 2020 of suicide.