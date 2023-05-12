Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World Pageant When He Was 7 Years Old

Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed one of the first moments that Nick Jonas ever set eyes on her.

During her appearance on Thursday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Citadel star recalled winning the Miss World pageant in 2000.

“This was in London, and this was November. I had turned 18 in July, complete child, I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, didn’t have a lot of practice,” she said. “But apparently, my mother-in-law was like, ‘I remember watching you when you won.'”

The Love Again actress expressed that she was confused at first because his family was in Texas at the time.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way,'” she explained. “She was like, ‘I remember it so clearly because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9, and she said, ‘I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.,’ my father-in-law, ‘loves watching pageants, and he, I remember, was watching it, and Nick came and sat down and watched you win.'”

Chopra added that the idea of that is “unfathomable” because “that was 22 years ago or something. He was 7, I was 17.”

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in 2018 and then last year, the couple shared that they welcomed their first child, Malti, via surrogate.

During an April interview for her TODAY spring cover, the Quantico actress said she initially didn’t give the Jonas Brothers singer “much of a chance because I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time.”

She continued, “I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form.”