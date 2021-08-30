Film and TV Productions Shut Down in Louisiana Amid Hurricane Ida

Debris is seen in an intersection in downtown on Aug. 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Several productions filming in the Louisiana area have shut down to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ida.

Disney Channel’s upcoming coming-of-age superhero series Ultraviolet & Black Scorpion has suspended filming and its crews and talent are said to be safe.

The upcoming Netflix film, We Have a Ghost, starring Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, pre-emptively moved its cast and crew out of harm’s way.

The NBC/Blumhouse limited series The Thing About Pam, starring Renee Zellweger and Josh Duhamel, shut down pre-production until the storm passes.

The destructive storm has caused damage across the state, killing at least one person, and many areas are without power.

A few other productions that are listed to be currently filming in the state had already wrapped by the time the storm hit – including the second season of Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Disney+’s upcoming sci-fi movie Crater and the Epix/Blumhouse movie A House on the Bayou.

Ida has now been downgraded to a Category 1 storm and is currently moving over Mississippi.

Writer-producer Ava DuVernay tweeted Monday, “No power. Sewage out. No water. Nearly 1 million structures in Louisiana affected. It’s 89 degrees there as I type this. Jefferson Parish estimates 20 days to restore power. We haven’t heard from any crew member west of Orleans Parish. No cell/internet. Why isn’t this trending?”