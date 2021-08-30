Film and TV Productions Shut Down in Louisiana Amid Hurricane Ida

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Several productions filming in the Louisiana area have shut down to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ida.
Disney Channel’s upcoming coming-of-age superhero series Ultraviolet & Black Scorpion has suspended filming and its crews and talent are said to be safe.
The upcoming Netflix film, We Have a Ghost, starring Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, pre-emptively moved its cast and crew out of harm’s way.
The NBC/Blumhouse limited series The Thing About Pam, starring Renee Zellweger and Josh Duhamel, shut down pre-production until the storm passes.
The destructive storm has caused damage across the state, killing at least one person, and many areas are without power.
A few other productions that are listed to be currently filming in the state had already wrapped by the time the storm hit – including the second season of Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Disney+’s upcoming sci-fi movie Crater and the Epix/Blumhouse movie A House on the Bayou.
Ida has now been downgraded to a Category 1 storm and is currently moving over Mississippi.
Writer-producer Ava DuVernay tweeted Monday, “No power. Sewage out. No water. Nearly 1 million structures in Louisiana affected. It’s 89 degrees there as I type this. Jefferson Parish estimates 20 days to restore power. We haven’t heard from any crew member west of Orleans Parish. No cell/internet. Why isn’t this trending?”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day