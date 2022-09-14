Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde to be Honored by Women in Film Los Angeles

Women in Film, Los Angeles has announced 2022’s honorees for its annual gala, this year celebrating Quinta Brunson, The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and writer Katie Silberman.

The WIF Honors, which will take place on Oct. 27 at the Beverly Hilton, will see the Crystal Award for Advocacy presented to all of the honorees, and feature Brunson in conversation with Abbott Elementary co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, Prince-Bythewood presented by Viola Davis and Wilde and Silberman in a sit-down chat. The Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, which debuted last year and was named for its inaugural recipient, will be presented by Fonda to Michaela Coel.

“In a year where the impact of regressive trends is being felt by entertainment industry workers

and people throughout our nation, WIF is honoring women who embody the tenacity it takes to

forge forward—in our careers, as well as in our activism and entrepreneurship,” WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer said in a statement. “As WIF gears up to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year, we are keenly focused on not letting the progress that we’ve made over the past five decades slip away.”

WIF’s annual benefit supports its educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity throughout the industry. This year’s WIF Honors will celebrate the women who are forging forward: laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better, with their ingenuity, vision and persistence.

The WIF Honors Committee, co-chaired by Monica Levinson and Talitha Watkins, is comprised of Esther Chang, Michelle Lee, and Ida Ziniti. Levinson and Watkins said in a statement, “The storytellers in this year’s class of WIF honorees are beacons for the kind of creative talent and exceptional leadership that makes a real impact on our industry. Each of them has impressed us not only with their work, but with the change they are effecting behind the scenes.”