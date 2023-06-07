Quinta Brunson, Stephanie Hsu Join 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit Lineup

A star-studded lineup will come out to support the planet at this month’s Hollywood Climate Summit, with Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu among the new speakers set to join previously announced participants Jane Fonda and Daniels (Kwan and Scheinert).

The 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit will feature two formal conference days, presented with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as ancillary events from June 21-24 in Los Angeles. The fourth annual Summit, executive produced by Allison Begalman, Ali Weinstein, Heather Fipps, and YEA! Impact, will unite filmmakers, artists, activists, climate organizations and scientists to equip Hollywood with informed strategies, tools and information about climate change in order to leverage its platform and effectively communicate with audiences.

Brunson will join Daniels in a “We’re All In: Why You Should Be Excited About the Hollywood Climate Movement” keynote conversation on June 22, with an opening statement by Everything Everywhere All at Once producer Jonathan Wang. That same day, Fonda will lead a conversation with climate activists Nalleli Cobo, YoNasDa Lonewolf, Sylvia Arredondo (civic engagement director, Communities for a Better Environment) and environmental reporter Emily Atkin to discuss SB1137, a crucial California bill on the 2024 ballot which would prohibit new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, nursing homes and hospitals, and require companies to adopt health, safety and environmental requirements.

Hsu will take part in a “Not A Future Generations Problem: Intergenerational Conversations Around Climate” workshop on June 23 alongside Rebecca Jim (filmmaker, Tar Creekkeeper), Loren Waters (filmmaker/activist), Genesis Butler (founder, Genesis For Animals) and Pooja Tivawala (founder, Youth Climate Collaborative).

Reservation Dogs‘ Chad Charlie, director Kat Coiro, The Late Late Show with James Corden co-EP James Longman and showrunners Victor Fresco and Zoanne Clack are also among the names taking part in the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit. The full schedule of programming, including confirmed participants for each panel and event, can be viewed online.