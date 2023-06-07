×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Quinta Brunson, Stephanie Hsu Join 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit Lineup

The four-day environmental event will also feature previously announced stars Jane Fonda and Daniels.

Quinta Brunson, Jane Fonda and Stephanie Hsu
Quinta Brunson, Jane Fonda and Stephanie Hsu Robin L Marshall/WireImage; Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

A star-studded lineup will come out to support the planet at this month’s Hollywood Climate Summit, with Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu among the new speakers set to join previously announced participants Jane Fonda and Daniels (Kwan and Scheinert).

The 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit will feature two formal conference days, presented with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as ancillary events from June 21-24 in Los Angeles. The fourth annual Summit, executive produced by Allison Begalman, Ali Weinstein, Heather Fipps, and YEA! Impact, will unite filmmakers, artists, activists, climate organizations and scientists to equip Hollywood with informed strategies, tools and information about climate change in order to leverage its platform and effectively communicate with audiences.

Related Stories

GenSpace is located on the third floor of the Audrey Irmas Pavilion in Koreatown, designed by architecture firm OMA and opened in 2022 adjacent to Wilshire Boulevard Temple.
Lifestyle

From Celebrity Panels to Wellness Workshops, How GenSpace Is Reframing the Aging Conversation

Jason Momoa, Jane Fonda and Joaquin Phoenix
News

Jane Fonda, Jason Momoa and Joaquin Phoenix Among Stars Calling on President Biden to Limit Plastic Production

Brunson will join Daniels in a “We’re All In: Why You Should Be Excited About the Hollywood Climate Movement” keynote conversation on June 22, with an opening statement by Everything Everywhere All at Once producer Jonathan Wang. That same day, Fonda will lead a conversation with climate activists Nalleli Cobo, YoNasDa Lonewolf, Sylvia Arredondo (civic engagement director, Communities for a Better Environment) and environmental reporter Emily Atkin to discuss SB1137, a crucial California bill on the 2024 ballot which would prohibit new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, nursing homes and hospitals, and require companies to adopt health, safety and environmental requirements.

Hsu will take part in a “Not A Future Generations Problem: Intergenerational Conversations Around Climate” workshop on June 23 alongside Rebecca Jim (filmmaker, Tar Creekkeeper), Loren Waters (filmmaker/activist), Genesis Butler (founder, Genesis For Animals) and Pooja Tivawala (founder, Youth Climate Collaborative).

Reservation Dogs‘ Chad Charlie, director Kat Coiro, The Late Late Show with James Corden co-EP James Longman and showrunners Victor Fresco and Zoanne Clack are also among the names taking part in the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit. The full schedule of programming, including confirmed participants for each panel and event, can be viewed online.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad