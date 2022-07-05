Rachel Brosnahan “Sick” Over Mass Shooting In Hometown of Highland Park: “Enough Is Enough”

Rachel Brosnahan and singer Richard Marx reacted with shock and anger over the mass shooting in their hometown of Highland Park, Illinois on Monday that has left six people dead and wounded at least 30.

In a tweet, Brosnahan wrote, “I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star added, “I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words.”

A “heartbroken” and angry Marx tweeted his concern for people who were at the parade. “I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there.”

“My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness,” Marx tweeted.

Highland Park police said a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in the suburban Chicago city on Monday. The incident sent hundreds of marchers, spectators and families fleeing in terror.

Several hours after the shooting, police said they had apprehended a person of interest, reported to be Robert E. Crimo III, about five miles north of where the incident happened.

In a follow-up tweet, Brosnahan shared a link to Everytown for Gun Safety. “Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough,” she tweeted.