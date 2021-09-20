“For Omar”: Baltimore Ravens Pay Special Whistle Tribute to Michael K. Williams Before NFL Game

The late Michael K. Williams made his presence felt in Baltimore once more on Sunday night after the Ravens’ used his character Omar Little’s iconic signature whistle as part of their pre-game introductions.

Before they faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens’ first home opener and first game with a sold-out arena since the 2019 season, the sound of Omar whistling “The Farmer in the Dell” echoed around the M&T Bank Stadium.

The whistled tune was an emblematic aspect of Omar’s character in HBO’s The Wire, which was set in Baltimore.

The stadium tribute was loud enough that The Wire creator David Simon tweeted that he could hear it while out for a walk in the city. Simon, who had no idea that the tribute would happen, wrote on Twitter that he “lost my shit” when he heard it and in a follow-up, tweet wrote, “To be clear, I’m not crazy, The Ravens did that.”

Heard the sound of Omar whistling “Farmer In The Dell” from the stadium while walking across the Ostend Street bridge to the Ravens opener and thought I’d lost my shit. It’s the little things that are gonna get me, I guess. But Michael gonna last. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2021

Sunday’s 73rd Emmy Awards also paid tribute to Williams, who was found dead on Sept. 6 in his Brooklyn, NY, residence. Kerry Washington made a brief eulogy to the actor, who was nominated for his role in Lovecraft Country but surprisingly didn’t win. Washington called Williams a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.”

“I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you,” she added.

During the show’s In-Memorium segment, a clip of Williams was also featured of the late actor sharing his stance on paying it forward to the actors who follow him. “The only way for me to say thank you is by making sure that the foundation that I am standing on is strong enough to support the next person that will stand on these two shoulders,” he said in the recorded clip.