×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

“For Omar”: Baltimore Ravens Pay Special Whistle Tribute to Michael K. Williams Before NFL Game

The whistled tune of "The Farmer In the Dell" was heard around the M&T Bank Stadium as part of the team's pre-game introductions.

Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA

The late Michael K. Williams made his presence felt in Baltimore once more on Sunday night after the Ravens’ used his character Omar Little’s iconic signature whistle as part of their pre-game introductions.

Before they faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens’ first home opener and first game with a sold-out arena since the 2019 season, the sound of Omar whistling “The Farmer in the Dell” echoed around the M&T Bank Stadium.

The whistled tune was an emblematic aspect of Omar’s character in HBO’s The Wire, which was set in Baltimore.

The stadium tribute was loud enough that The Wire creator David Simon tweeted that he could hear it while out for a walk in the city. Simon, who had no idea that the tribute would happen, wrote on Twitter that he “lost my shit” when he heard it and in a follow-up, tweet wrote, “To be clear, I’m not crazy, The Ravens did that.”

Sunday’s 73rd Emmy Awards also paid tribute to Williams, who was found dead on Sept. 6 in his Brooklyn, NY, residence. Kerry Washington made a brief eulogy to the actor, who was nominated for his role in Lovecraft Country but surprisingly didn’t win. Washington called Williams a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.”

Related Stories

Kerry Washington
TV

Kerry Washington Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams at Emmys: "Your Excellence, Your Artistry Will Endure"

Dominic Dupont and Michael K. Williams
TV

Emmys: Michael K. Williams' Nephew Will Accept if 'Lovecraft Country' Star Wins (Exclusive)

“I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you,” she added.

During the show’s In-Memorium segment, a clip of Williams was also featured of the late actor sharing his stance on paying it forward to the actors who follow him. “The only way for me to say thank you is by making sure that the foundation that I am standing on is strong enough to support the next person that will stand on these two shoulders,” he said in the recorded clip.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad