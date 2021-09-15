Reba McEntire Rescued After Stair Collapse in Oklahoma Building

Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story window by firefighters after a building’s stairwell collapsed.

According to local CBS/Fox News affiliate KXII, the musician was touring a historical building in Atoka, Oklahoma when the stairwell collapsed. The station spoke to the City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins who informed them that the stairs connecting the second and third levels crashed on top of the stairs beneath them.

After the collapse, McEntire and others touring the building were trapped on multiple floors. KXII posted a video of McEntire being evacuated via a fire ladder from the second floor.

McEntire, 66, tweeted about the incident Wednesday. “While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured,” she wrote. “We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.”

Coby Scherrill, who was visiting the building with McEntire for a future project, told KXII the stairs “seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall.”

KXII reported that six other people were removed from the building along with McEntire. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.