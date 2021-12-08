Jennifer Aniston, Selma Blair, Molly Shannon, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Sherry Lansing and More Attend The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment
Jennifer Garner, Steve Carell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Marlee Matlin, Tessa Thompson, Halle Bailey and Courtney E. Kemp are also among the guests at the 2021 edition of the event at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment event returned to its star-studded, in-person ceremony for this year’s celebration, presented by Lifetime, after going virtual in 2020.
Taking place Wednesday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the gala featured cover star Jennifer Aniston and Selma Blair among its esteemed honorees at the celebration of THR‘s WIE Power 100 list. Molly Shannon provided the opening remarks ahead of THR editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody taking the stage, followed by THR co-publishers Beth Deutschman Rabishaw and Victoria Gold. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones delivered the 2021 event’s keynote speech.
THR‘s 2021 Women in Entertainment event is sponsored by Cadillac, FIJI Water, Amazon Ads, SAG-AFTRA, eOne and Gersh, and held in partnership with Chapman University, Loyola Marymount University and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. The event was held in compliance with local health and safety guidelines.
See the updating list of attendees, below.
