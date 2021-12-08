×
Jennifer Aniston, Selma Blair, Molly Shannon, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Sherry Lansing and More Attend The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment

Jennifer Garner, Steve Carell, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Marlee Matlin, Tessa Thompson, Halle Bailey and Courtney E. Kemp are also among the guests at the 2021 edition of the event at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment event returned to its star-studded, in-person ceremony for this year’s celebration, presented by Lifetime, after going virtual in 2020.

Taking place Wednesday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the gala featured cover star Jennifer Aniston and Selma Blair among its esteemed honorees at the celebration of THR‘s WIE Power 100 list. Molly Shannon provided the opening remarks ahead of THR editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody taking the stage, followed by THR co-publishers Beth Deutschman Rabishaw and Victoria Gold. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones delivered the 2021 event’s keynote speech.

THR‘s 2021 Women in Entertainment event is sponsored by Cadillac, FIJI Water, Amazon Ads, SAG-AFTRA, eOne and Gersh, and held in partnership with Chapman University, Loyola Marymount University and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. The event was held in compliance with local health and safety guidelines.

See the updating list of attendees, below.

Jennifer Aniston poses with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment, presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. my Sussman/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Steve Carell Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Selma Blair and Michelle Pfeiffer Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Molly Shannon Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Nikole Hannah-Jones and Halle Bailey Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Sherry Lansing Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Jennifer Garner Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Connie Britton Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Maggie Gyllenhaal Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Vanessa Williams Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Simone Ashley Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Marlee Matlin Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Hannah Waddingham Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Ruth Negga and Rebecca Hall Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Rachel Brosnahan
Courtney A. Kemp Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Gloria Calderon Kellett
(L-R) Dawn Ostroff and Kelsea Ballerini Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Kelly Hu
Amber Riley
(L-R) Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Tia Mowry Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Maria Bakalova and Ariana DeBose Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Alexandra Daddario Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Alana Haim attends The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment, presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Susan Kelechi Watson Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Sarah Shahi Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Loni Love Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Pamela Abdy Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Paramount Pictures Co-President Daria Cercek, Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation President Ramsey Ann Naito, and Paramount Pictures Co-President Michael Ireland. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Pearlena Igbokwe Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Freeform President Tara Duncan and Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Julia Hart Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Garcelle Beauvais Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Kathy Hilton Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

