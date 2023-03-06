Rihanna’s Son Is Not Happy That “His Sibling Is Going to the Oscars and Not Him”

Rihanna is revealing the moment she and her little one learned she was nominated for an Oscar for best original song.

The multiple Grammy-winning artist shared adorable photos of her son on Instagram on Sunday. She also posted a video of the two watching the Oscar nominations announcement on a laptop, with the caption: “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

Her first-born child with partner A$AP Rocky was clearly not happy that his soon-to-be-welcomed younger sibling was going to be at one of Hollywood’s biggest nights before him. Rihanna revealed that she and the rapper are expecting their second child during her explosive Super Bowl LVII halftime performance in February.

Days after her iconic show, the Barbadian musician was on the cover of British Vogue‘s March issue with A$AP Rocky, where they publicly debuted their 9-month-old son. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna told Giles Hattersley about motherhood, describing the birth of her son as “beautiful.”

The singer-songwriter is nominated for the best original song Oscar, her first Academy Award nod, for her single “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which she co-wrote with Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson.

Rihanna, who is the second-best-selling female music artist of all time, is also set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars telecast.

The 2023 ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.