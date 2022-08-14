Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49.

The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors.

Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live in April 1991 and appeared in six episodes. In 1993, she began as Maggie Cory on Another World, a part she played for two years.

Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she got her start in children’s theater productions before appearing on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, a program that ran from 1986-88 and featured young people reviewing films.

After her soap roles, Griggs starred in such genre films as Severe Injuries (2003), Dead Clowns (2004), The Absence of Light (2006) and Hellweek (2010).

“I think acting on the soaps taught me so much discipline,” she said during a 2021 interview with Call Me Adam. “I feel it helped me realize that I can give any role a go, as long as I took the time to understand that particular character.”

Griggs was diagnosed with stage 4 endocervical adeno cancer in 2020, and she had entered hospice care just days before her death, according to her Facebook page. “I love to laugh — that’s my way of coping, and so I made sure to find something funny to think about,” she said in last year’s interview about battling cancer during the pandemic. “Depression is a terrible thing and I definitely have moments of that, but I remember … I’m still here.”