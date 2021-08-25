Ron Jeremy Indicted on More Than 30 Sexual Assault Counts Involving 21 Victims

Ron Jeremy was indicted on more than 30 sexual assault counts involving 21 victims dating back more than two decades, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The indictment replaces the criminal complaint from last year. A grand jury returned the indictment Aug. 19 after considering all the accusations from the 2020 charges, according to authorities. He has remained in jail since being arrested last summer on $6.6 million bail.

Born Ron Jeremy Hyatt, the 67-year-old pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape, according to the district attorney’s office.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Jeremy is scheduled to return to court Oct. 12 for a pretrial conference.