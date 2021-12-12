Tourists Flocking to ‘Rust’ Filming Location Bonanza Creek Ranch Following Tragedy

The tragedy on the New Mexico set of Rust has inspired a macabre trend: Selfie-taking tourists are descending upon the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe for photo ops and to peer over the gates at the old Western-style movie ranch where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21 when Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm, accidentally striking Hutchins and injuring the film’s director Joel Souza.

When The Hollywood Reporter surveyed the scene in mid-November, three carloads of tourists stopped at the gate in a 20-minute period. Another source confirmed there’s been an uptick in visitors following the tragedy at Bonanza Creek Ranch, which has long been a magnet for tourists and cinephiles thanks to the many Hollywood productions it has hosted since the 1950s. Among the projects that have been filmed there are Silverado, The Man From Laramie, The Legend of Lone Ranger, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Lonesome Dove and dozens of others.

Following the Rust incident and subsequent investigation, the ranch has been closed to the public and tours are currently suspended, per the ranch’s Facebook page. Security guards are stationed at the main gate along with a no trespassing sign, but just how much activity they are witnessing is unclear as attempts to reach Bonanza Creek Ranch officials were not successful.

