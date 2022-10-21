Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Set for Special Award From People of Wales 

Hollywood stars and budding soccer club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to receive a special award from the people of Wales.

The duo, the owners of soccer club Wrexham AFC, will receive the Diolch y Ddraig (Dragon Award) for promoting Wales and Welsh culture on a global stage through social media as well as the hit FX series Welcome to Wrexham. The award is being bestowed on the pair by the Welsh government, the national broadcaster S4C, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the cultural organization Urdd.

The award is set to be presented to Reynolds and McElhenney at the Wales to the World concert to be held in New York on Nov. 14. The event will showcase the very best of Welsh talent, culture and language and will be broadcast on S4C on Nov. 14, the evening before Wales takes on the U.S.A at the World Cup in Qatar.

“The FAW are absolutely delighted to see Rob and Ryan recognized for their role in these special times for football in Cymru (Wales) and for Cymru’s growing place on the world stage,” said Noel Mooney, CEO of the FAW in a statement. “We live in exciting times with passionate organizations and people working together to build momentum behind the promotion of our culture, history and language.”

Reynolds and McElhenney purchased Wrexham AFC, the world’s third-oldest professional soccer club, in February 2021. The club, which currently plays in the fifth tier of the English and Welsh soccer pyramid, is based in the northern Welsh town of Wrexham and boasts a predominantly working-class following. Reynolds and McElhenney have been praised locally for their efforts to engage with the local community and also respect the club’s tradition.