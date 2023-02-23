SAG Awards: Ariana DeBose, Jenna Ortega, Zendaya Among Presenters

The Screen Actors Guild announced on Thursday the third round of presenters scheduled to appear at the 29th SAG Awards, which will honor the year’s best acting performances in film and television.

The presenters revealed today by executive producer Jon Brockett include SAG Award nominees Jason Bateman (Ozark), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Adam Scott (Severance) and Zendaya (Euphoria). Also added to the presenting lineup are Matt Bomer, Ariana DeBose, Eugene Levy, Amy Poehler and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

Previously this week, SAG announced that stars from the five films nominated for best cast would be onstage at the ceremony, among them: Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva and Li Jun Li introducing Paramount’s Babylon; Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson introducing Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin; Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh introducing A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once; Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle and Michelle Williams introducing Universal’s The Fabelmans; and Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy and Rooney Mara introducing United Artists’ Women Talking.

Other previously announced presenters include Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal and Ashley Park.

Andrew Garfield will present the SAG Award for lifetime achievement to Sally Field, who appeared with Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry have been named SAG Awards ambassadors.

The SAG Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Viewers will be able to watch the show live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Twitter and Facebook.