Salma Hayek, Tessa Thompson and Rosie Perez Set for Impact Awards Honors

The National Hispanic Media Coalition has set its honorees lineup for the 24th annual Impact Awards.

Salma Hayek, Rosie Perez, Tessa Thompson, Matthew López and Monica Lozano will be honored during the Dec. 5 virtual event. Hosted by Mario Lopez, the Impact Awards will also feature appearances by U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro and Zoe, Cisely and Mariel Saldana, with performances by Chrisol, Eddie Zuko and Vel the Wonder.

Hayek will receive an award for outstanding achievement in film following work in this year’s Eternals and House of Gucci; Perez will be honored on the series side for her work in The Flight Attendant; Thompson will be singled out for outstanding performance in a film for Passing; López will be honored as outstanding playwright for his Tony Award-winning The Inheritance; and Lozano will be honored for outstanding leadership as president and CEO of College Futures Foundation.

The Impact Awards celebrate individuals who are dedicated “to creating a more inclusive entertainment industry through the positive portrayal of the Latinx community, both in front of and behind the camera.” Said NHMC’s president and CEO Brenda Victoria Castillo: “The evening’s honorees have exemplified leadership in the fight for representation and inclusivity throughout their careers and continue to open doors for others through their work.”

NHMC’s Impact Awards Gala is supported by Apple, Bank of America, Campanario Entertainment, CAA, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano, FX, Google, Lionsgate Entertainment Corp., NBCUniversal Telemundo, Raytheon Technologies, Sony Pictures Entertainment, T-Mobile, Target, TNT Agency, Twitter, Univision Communications Inc., Verizon and ZapantaAlder Law. More information can be found here.