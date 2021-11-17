Sandra Oh and Patina Miller to Be Honored at NY Women in Film and TV Muse Awards (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh and Patina Miller are set to be honored at the 2021 New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards.

Additional honorees for the 42nd annual event, once again being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, include writer-director Darnell Martin, WarnerMedia executive vp, communications and chief inclusion officer Christy Haubegger and disability rights activist Jason DaSilva.

Oh, known for her roles on Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy, most recently starred in the Netflix comedy The Chair.

Miller, who won a Tony for her role as the Leading Player in the 2013 revival of Pippin, will receive a Made in New York Award from the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment for her contributions to the local entertainment industry.

Miller’s additional credits include starring in the Sister Act stage musical and roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Madam Secretary and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Martin — whose credits include the films Cadillac Records, I Like It Like That and Their Eyes Were Watching God and on the small-screen episodes of Oz, Grey’s Anatomy, American Rust, Outer Banks, The Good Lord Bird, The Walking Dead and Law and Order — will receive the Nancy Malone Directing Award.

Haubegger previously spent 14 years at CAA and founded Latina magazine in 1996.

DaSilva will receive the Loreen Arbus Changemaker Award. DaSilva directed the 2013 Emmy-winning autobiographical documentary When I Walk, following him after he was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis, as well as the 2019 follow-up When We Walk. He is the founder of non-profit AXS Lab which serves those with disabilities through the arts, media and technology.

“The honorees for our 42nd annual NYWIFT Muse Awards have proven that perseverance is one of the keys to becoming creative leaders in the entertainment field today,” NY Women in Film and TV executive director Cynthia Lopez said in a statement. “Each recipient is breaking barriers in their own respect and working to build inclusive media environments that offer a plethora of voices and visions including people of color, those with disabilities and women. Their legacy will lead future generations that want to re-imagine our industry. We look forward to celebrating these risk-takers, agitators for change and visionary women and men.”

The Muse Awards celebrate women and men of outstanding vision and achievement in front of and behind the camera in film, TV, music and digital media.

This year’s Muse Awards — under the theme of perseverance, recognizing the strength and innovation of people in the creative community over the past two years — will be hosted by CBS Sunday Morning contributor Nancy Giles and air online on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.