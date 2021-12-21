Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Respond to Chris Noth Assault Allegations

Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him.

In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that two women had accused the actor of assault. One of the alleged incidents took place in Los Angeles in 2004, and the other in New York in 2015.

Noth denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false.” He referred to the encounters as consensual and said in his statement, in part, “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

The two women, who used pseudonyms to maintain privacy, did not know each other and contacted THR separately. According to the women, they each felt triggered by Noth reprising Big for And Just Like That.

The actor was dropped from his role on CBS’ The Equalizer earlier on Monday. He had previously been dropped from A3 Artists Agency amid the allegations.