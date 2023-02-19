‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Tom Sizemore Hospitalized in Critical Condition Following Brain Aneurysm 

Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore has been hospitalized following a brain aneurysm, his spokesperson, Charles Lago, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sizemore was found at his Los Angeles home Sunday morning around 2 a.m. unconscious after he had collapsed following the medical emergency. After he was found, the actor was transported to an L.A. hospital, where he is now currently under observation. Sizemore’s rep says his family is “aware and waiting for updates.”

“He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait-and-see situation,” Lago said. “There are no future updates at this time.”

Sizemore is best known for his portrayal of Sgt. Mike Horvath in the Oscar-winning World War II film directed by Steven Spielberg. He also appeared in Natural Born Killers, Heat, Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down along with a recent appearance in Netflix’s Cobra Kai.

