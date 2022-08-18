Scott Feinberg Named The Hollywood Reporter’s Executive Editor, Awards

Scott Feinberg, The Hollywood Reporter’s award-winning awards columnist and host of its Awards Chatter podcast, who has interviewed the industry’s biggest players and broken vital stories, has been named executive editor of awards.

In Feinberg’s new role, he will report directly to editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody.

“Scott is the pre-eminent awards expert, responsible for breaking exclusive stories, writing great features, interviewing luminaries for Awards Chatter, and of course, making expert predictions,” says Moody. “We are excited to have him continue to be a leading force in the awards space for THR.”

Feinberg adds, “I’m grateful to Nekesa for her confidence in me and for the opportunity to continue to cover a beat that I truly love, alongside colleagues whom I tremendously respect, for a publication that I’ve been lucky enough to call home for more than a decade and believe in with all my heart.”

Feinberg, who has been with THR since 2011, will continue to anchor coverage of the Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy races, and at relevant film festivals, award shows and other events around the country and the world. He will also work collaboratively with THR’s dynamic awards team, which is overseen by deputy editorial director Jeanie Pyun, and whose standalone issues are led by awards editor Tyler Coates with deputy awards editor Beatrice Verhoeven, who both joined the publication last year.

Feinberg’s work for THR has been recognized with six National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards and five SoCal Journalism Awards from the Los Angeles Press Club, and Awards Chatter was nominated for the best podcast Shorty Award in 2019.

The Brandeis University graduate is a voting member of British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Critics Choice Association. Since 2021, he has been a trustee professor at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.