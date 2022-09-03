Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Obama, Tiger Woods Celebrate Serena Williams After Likely Final Match: “The Greatest On and Off the Court”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Serena Williams’ presumed final match captured the world’s attention as numerous public figures took to social media late Friday to honor the game-changing tennis star.
Widely considered to be among the greatest athletes to have ever competed in the sport, Williams was knocked out of the 2022 U.S. Open after losing 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
Williams, who turns 41 this month, had previously said she was “evolving” away from playing professional tennis following her storied career that included 23 Grand Slam titles, second only to the 24 earned by Margaret Court. After losing Friday, Williams was in tears and said it was unlikely she would reconsider her plan to walk away from the game.
Related Stories
She also praised her family members including older sister and fellow tennis superstar Venus Williams, telling the crowd after the match, “She’s the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed.” The siblings were the subjects of last year’s Warner Bros. feature King Richard, which depicted the players’ younger years and earned Will Smith an Oscar for his role as their father, Richard Williams.
Among the celebrities taking to Twitter after the match to celebrate Serena Williams was Samuel L. Jackson, who praised her effort against Tomljanovic. “You’re going out scrapping, just like you came in,” the actor wrote.
Also weighing in was Michelle Obama, who tweeted, in part, “How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m proud of you, my friend — and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”
Below are a number of other messages from Hollywood and sports notables alike, including John Legend, LeBron James, Jennifer Hudson, Shonda Rhimes, Tiger Woods and Billie Jean King.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day