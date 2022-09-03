×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Obama, Tiger Woods Celebrate Serena Williams After Likely Final Match: “The Greatest On and Off the Court”

Williams was eliminated from the U.S. Open on Friday in what appears to be her final match of professional tennis following a historic career. John Legend, LeBron James and Jennifer Hudson also offered praise.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 U.S. Open on Sept. 2 in New York City. Al Bello/Getty Images

Serena Williams’ presumed final match captured the world’s attention as numerous public figures took to social media late Friday to honor the game-changing tennis star.

Widely considered to be among the greatest athletes to have ever competed in the sport, Williams was knocked out of the 2022 U.S. Open after losing 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Williams, who turns 41 this month, had previously said she was “evolving” away from playing professional tennis following her storied career that included 23 Grand Slam titles, second only to the 24 earned by Margaret Court. After losing Friday, Williams was in tears and said it was unlikely she would reconsider her plan to walk away from the game.

Related Stories

Serena Williams
General News

Serena Williams Loses to Ajla Tomljanovic at U.S. Open in Possible Final Match

Andrew Georgiou
Business

Warner Bros. Discovery, BT Deal to Create U.K. Sports Joint Venture Closes

She also praised her family members including older sister and fellow tennis superstar Venus Williams, telling the crowd after the match, “She’s the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed.” The siblings were the subjects of last year’s Warner Bros. feature King Richard, which depicted the players’ younger years and earned Will Smith an Oscar for his role as their father, Richard Williams.

Among the celebrities taking to Twitter after the match to celebrate Serena Williams was Samuel L. Jackson, who praised her effort against Tomljanovic. “You’re going out scrapping, just like you came in,” the actor wrote.

Also weighing in was Michelle Obama, who tweeted, in part, “How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m proud of you, my friend — and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”

Below are a number of other messages from Hollywood and sports notables alike, including John Legend, LeBron James, Jennifer Hudson, Shonda Rhimes, Tiger Woods and Billie Jean King.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad