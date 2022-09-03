Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Obama, Tiger Woods Celebrate Serena Williams After Likely Final Match: “The Greatest On and Off the Court”

Serena Williams thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic at the 2022 U.S. Open on Sept. 2 in New York City.

Serena Williams’ presumed final match captured the world’s attention as numerous public figures took to social media late Friday to honor the game-changing tennis star.

Widely considered to be among the greatest athletes to have ever competed in the sport, Williams was knocked out of the 2022 U.S. Open after losing 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Williams, who turns 41 this month, had previously said she was “evolving” away from playing professional tennis following her storied career that included 23 Grand Slam titles, second only to the 24 earned by Margaret Court. After losing Friday, Williams was in tears and said it was unlikely she would reconsider her plan to walk away from the game.

She also praised her family members including older sister and fellow tennis superstar Venus Williams, telling the crowd after the match, “She’s the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed.” The siblings were the subjects of last year’s Warner Bros. feature King Richard, which depicted the players’ younger years and earned Will Smith an Oscar for his role as their father, Richard Williams.

Among the celebrities taking to Twitter after the match to celebrate Serena Williams was Samuel L. Jackson, who praised her effort against Tomljanovic. “You’re going out scrapping, just like you came in,” the actor wrote.

Also weighing in was Michelle Obama, who tweeted, in part, “How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I’m proud of you, my friend — and I can’t wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.”

Below are a number of other messages from Hollywood and sports notables alike, including John Legend, LeBron James, Jennifer Hudson, Shonda Rhimes, Tiger Woods and Billie Jean King.

THANKS @serenawilliams YOU’RE GOING OUT SCRAPPING, JUST LIKE YOU CAME IN👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾‼️‼️‼️💯 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 3, 2022

Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!



How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.



I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022

Serena !!! U have inspired us all . Thank u for showing us what greatness looks like !@serenawilliams #USOpen2022



📷: John Minchillo/AP pic.twitter.com/0bcuG4yOhO — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 3, 2022

We love you @serenawilliams — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) September 3, 2022

Salute the GOAT @serenawilliams. What a riveting final bow. Such a gift to watch her incredible career. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 3, 2022

What a run. @serenawilliams will be leaving behind an extraordinary tennis career that challenged the double standard between male and female players. I look forward to watching her continue building her amazing legacy off the court. https://t.co/K9Hxa2jB3I — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 3, 2022

We just witnessed the last US Open for the greatest of all time, Serena Williams!! Serena has meant so much to sports, the game of tennis, the world, every little girl, and even more to every little Black girl across the globe. @serenawilliams #ThankYouSerena — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 3, 2022

Forever the GOAT @serenawilliams – no matter how this riveting match ends!! — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 3, 2022

.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022

It’s been a joy watching greatness! Congrats Serena! — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) September 3, 2022

I’m so grateful for @serenawilliams. What she has given this sport and us will never be lost on me. #ThankYouSerena — Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) September 3, 2022

please divert all taxes to erect a serena williams stadium asap — ziwe (@ziwe) September 3, 2022

Inclusion you guys!! We don’t know how many greats are out there. Everyone should have a chance to be great!! A whole new group of girls are now inspired!! @serenawilliams @usopen pic.twitter.com/OQvirly7Lx — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2022

Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history.



And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come.



Thank you, @serenawilliams.



Your journey continues. #serena #USOpen https://t.co/0wDFfRN3Dq — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2022

Serena fighting until the last point, always. You've given so much to tennis, and so much to womens sports. Thank you @serenawilliams — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) September 3, 2022

I mean wow @serenawilliams . Just WOW! Your impact will forever be felt and remembered. You are a true champion and I want to just say thank you. We know how much you’ve sacrificed for this. Enjoy your post tennis evolution … I promise it’s wonderful:) 🐐 — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) September 3, 2022

The greatest of all time. Period! It’s been a privilege to watch history. Congrats on an incredible career @serenawilliams 💪🏻❤️ https://t.co/uk1wBM8ZxG — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 3, 2022

How lucky are we that we got to watch @serenawilliams on the court for all these years? 👑 https://t.co/B8KQ7S4v5Q — Kellie Martin (@Kellie_Martin) September 3, 2022

Thanks @SerenaWilliams

Greatest Champion & Competitor!

Heart of a Lion! 🙌🏾🏆 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 3, 2022

if you watched @serenawilliams tonight in her final appearance @usopen then you know what a true champion she is, pushing it to the limit, physically, emotionally, spiritually, she never gave up. she is a national treasure, the world of tennis will never be the same. — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) September 3, 2022

.@SerenaWilliams has inspired all of us with her grit, grace, and fearlessness on and off the court. It is her legacy that we will build on as we continue to fight for equal pay and gender equality in sports. — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) September 3, 2022

To the goat of the tennis courts, @serenawilliams you own that world. Wishing you just as much success in your retirement. — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) September 3, 2022

.@serenawilliams, you paved a path beyond what anyone could have imagined. Your legacy will live through the women you inspired for years to come. Cheers to an incredible career. https://t.co/VIDtldD5h5 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 3, 2022