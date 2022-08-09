Serena Williams Says She’s “Evolving Away From Tennis”

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is set to retire from tennis, she writes in a Vogue essay that posted on Tuesday.

Williams writes that she doesn’t like the word “retirement,” but she says she’s moving on to focus on other businesses and her family.

“I have never liked the word retirement,” she writes for Vogue. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”

In the Vogue essay, Williams recalls hearing daughter Olympia say she wants to be a big sister but writes that she never wanted to have to choose between tennis and having a family, saying she doesn’t “think it’s fair.”

“If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family,” Williams writes. “Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.”

Williams admits she’s been reluctant to talk about her move away from tennis to even her parents and husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares Olympia. And that when she does think about it, she’s not excited.

“There is no happiness in this topic for me,” she writes. “I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it’s not. I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.”

Though she’s vague about the timeline for her shift, Williams notes that she’s turning 41 this month “and something’s got to give,” she writes.

Later she writes as she reflects back on her championship career and competitive drive, “These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter.”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner is playing at the Canadian Open in Toronto this week and is set to take the court for the U.S. Open in New York starting Aug. 29.

Williams’ father, Richard Williams, was given the biopic treatment last year in the Warner Bros. movie King Richard, with Will Smith playing the ambitious dad who pushed his daughters, Serena and sister Venus Williams, to become tennis champions. Smith won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of the elder Williams, with his triumph perhaps overshadowed by him slapping Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Academy Awards. The Williams sisters served as executive producers on the movie and made the rounds in Hollywood over the winter during King Richard‘s awards run.

