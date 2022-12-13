Shaquille O’Neal to Bring Fun House to Phoenix for Super Bowl Weekend With Snoop Dogg, Diplo

Shaquille O’Neal is headed to Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend.

The NBA legend announced today that he’s bringing his carnival-inspired Shaq’s Fun House to the desert for Big Game Weekend, posting up at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale on Feb. 10. Presented by Netspend and produced by Medium Rare in partnership with Authentic Entertainment, the 5th annual event will feature headliner Snoop Dogg with a performance by superstar DJ Diplo. Also hitting the turntables will be O’Neal himself under his stage name, DJ Diesel, presented by Takis.

“It’s been amazing to see the growth of the Fun House over the last five years and we’re excited to bring it to the people of Phoenix,” said O’Neal of the event that will also feature a full carnival midway complete with games, rides and experiences. “We continue to set the standard for fun. We’re thrilled to have Netspend come on board this year and allow us to go bigger and better and even fly in fans to experience what the Fun House is all about.”

Speaking of flying guests in, Netspend will launch the ultimate Big Game Weekend flyaway sweepstakes that features one grand prize for a lucky guest, including round-trip airfare, a meet-and-greet with O’Neal and spending money from Netspend. Other Netspend attractions: Netspend Ferris Wheel and a “Nothing by NETspend” basketball hoop carnival game that awards spending money.

“We’ve long been drawn to Shaq’s incredible commitment to generosity, giving and community support. With Shaq’s larger-than-life Fun House event, we’re thrilled to celebrate an incredible weekend with fans and attendees,” said Kelley Knutson, President of Netspend. “The opportunity to participate in Shaq’s Fun House is a unique way for Netspend to align our commitment to financial access and inclusion. Through our mobile accounts, Netspend is focused on empowering people to achieve their financial dreams and build a better financial future.”

Other sponsors include Anheuser-Busch and its signature Bud Light Seltzer and NUTRL, Papa Johns, Emsculpt Neo, Licor 43, Electrolit, TickPick, and more. Tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 16.