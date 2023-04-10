Shari Redstone Tapped for Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Humanitarian Award (Exclusive)

Shari Redstone, the chair of Paramount Global and president of National Amusements, will be honored at the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Museum of Tolerance’s National Tribute Dinner — an annual gathering of many of the most powerful and influential people in Hollywood — with the organizations’ highest honor, the Humanitarian Award, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively.

The 68-year-old will be feted on the evening of May 10 at the Beverly Hilton.

Past Humanitarian Award honorees include Elizabeth Taylor, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Tom Cruise, Billy Crystal, Jim Gianopulos, Ted Sarandos, Jon Feltheimer, Bob Iger, George Clooney and Eddy Cue.

SWC’s founder and dean, Rabbi Marvin Hier, a two-time Oscar winner and member of the Academy, will, as always, preside over the National Tribute Dinner. Dinner chairs include Cruise, Cue, Iger, Katzenberg, JJ Abrams, Steven Spielberg, Dick Wolf and David Zaslav.

“We are honored that Shari Redstone is the recipient of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Museum of Tolerance’s highest honor,” Hier tells THR. “Like other leaders of the entertainment industry who have recently visited the new exhibitions at the Museum of Tolerance and have seen how prevalent hate and bigotry have become right here in America, from the streets to many of our distinguished campuses all over the country, Shari believes this is a pivotal moment for all of us to step forward. As Simon Wiesenthal warned, ‘Freedom is not a gift from heaven; you have to fight for it each and every day.'”