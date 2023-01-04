Sharon Osbourne Says Reason for Her December Hospitalization Remains a “Mystery”

Sharon Osbourne has called the cause of her December hospitalization “weird” after testing failed to identify a reason for why she fainted.

The host of U.K. current events show TalkTV appeared on the program for the first time since her hospitalization and the holidays on Tuesday. While there, she spoke about what doctors didn’t find during her several days in the hospital.

“It was a weird thing. I was doing some filming and suddenly [passed] out for 20 minutes, and I was in hospital,” she said. The TV personality said that she and her health team at the hospital did “every test over two days and nobody knows why” she fell ill.

Osbourne added that she was taken to one hospital and then transported to a second, where she underwent testing to determine what had happened. While revealing details about the incident, the TV host said she was glad to be back and was otherwise “doing well.”

“So happy to be back @thetalkuk!” she wrote in the caption of Tuesday’s Instagram post. “We chatted briefly about my holiday trip to the hospital. Although it’s still a mystery I’m feeling fantastic and ready to get talking!”

On Dec. 16, EMS workers responded to a medical emergency involving the longtime music manager and talk show host at the Glen Tavern Inn in Ventura County, California. The incident occurred while Osbourne was filming the family’s Travel Channel series The Osbournes: Night of Terror, according to her son Jack. On Dec. 18, Jack shared an update on her health status.

“She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home,” Jack wrote in an Instagram story that also expressed appreciation for others’ sentiments of “love and support” for his mom.

A day later, Osbourne shared a photo of the family’s Christmas tree to her Instagram, along with a brief message: “Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️.” She didn’t reveal any more details about the health-related incident.