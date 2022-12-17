Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized for Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne was taken to the hospital Friday in Santa Paula, California, after suffering a medical emergency.

The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that an EMS team responded to an emergency call at the Glen Tavern Inn at 6:30 p.m. and that a patient was taken to the Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police chief Don Aguilar confirmed to THR that the patient was Osbourne.

THR has reached out to Osbourne’s team for comment. There is no word on her current health status.

TMZ reported that the star was at the Glen Tavern Inn for a television shoot.

Osbourne, 70, is a TV personality and music manager who shares three children with rocker Ozzy Osbourne, her husband of 40 years.

She revealed in November 2012 that she had undergone a double mastectomy due to her predisposed risk for breast cancer. Osbourne underwent surgery for colon cancer in 2002, and her health journey was featured on the family’s MTV unscripted series, The Osbournes.

Osbourne exited CBS series The Talk in March 2021 after 11 seasons as a panelist following an on-air debate about racism and multiple accusations of racist comments.

In May, Osbourne’s daughter Aimee, 39, was among those to escape a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed a 26-year-old music producer.