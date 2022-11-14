Sharon Tal Yguado Launches Game Studio

Sharon Tal Yguado, the former Amazon exec who helped to secure rights to Lord of the Rings for the streamer, is launching a new game studio called Astrid Entertainment.

With the company, the former Fox Network Group exec who sold The Walking Dead around the world will unite world builders and game developers to craft fantasy worlds that inspire and grow into large universes across different mediums.

Astrid recently secured a high seven-figure pre-seed investment from the likes of NetEase Games, Stardom and Tower 26, among others.

“I love developing rich worlds and watching millions of people engage and build communities around them,” the executive says. “We are seeing a new generation that wants something different. They enjoy walking into evocative worlds that give them freedom, let them hang out with their friends, explore, discover and create their own stories. I am incredibly lucky to have found and partnered with like-minded visionary game developers who are already pushing boundaries in this medium. We can’t wait to announce our incredibly talented gaming leadership team. Soon!”

Staffing for the company will be announced in the coming months as Astrid looks for innovative game developers of all backgrounds.

Tal Yguado most recently served as head of genre programming at Amazon under former exec Roy Price. She helped negotiate the landmark $250 million global rights deal that brought the Lord of the Rings franchise to the retail giant/streamer and developed such shows there as The Wheel of Time and Robert Kirkman’s Invincible. The executive has deep ties with The Walking Dead creator Kirkman, having worked with the comic book kingpin and AMC from the show’s development stages and buying global rights to the show during her time atop the former Fox International Channels. In addition to working with him at Amazon, she reteamed with Kirkman for his short-lived Cinemax series, Outcast, which was based on the comic of the same name.