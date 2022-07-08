Japan’s Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Campaign Speech (Report)

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzō Abe has been shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech in the city of Nara.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that Abe appeared to be bleeding from the chest after being shot from behind with a shotgun on Friday morning. Quoting police sources, NHK reported that Abe was likely hit from behind by shotgun fire.

NHK reports Abe was flown to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City. Media reports are not immediately clear on how serious Abe’s injuries are.

Local media reports say witnesses heard gunshots before they saw Abe fall to the ground, blood smearing his shirt. Security guards then rushed to surround the former prime minister.

Police have arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, a 42-year-old man from Nara, for attempted murder. Video footage after the incident shows that Yamagami did not attempt to flee and was detained at the scene.

Abe had been in the western city of Nara to make a campaign speech for the local Liberal Democratic Party candidate ahead of this Sunday’s upper house elections.

Abe served as Prime Minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, resigned in 2020 over chronic health problems. Yoshihide Suga was elected as Abe’s successor in September 2020.

