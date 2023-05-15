Simon Pegg Says He Hid Alcoholism While Working on ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Film Set

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Simon Pegg revealed that he hid his struggles with alcoholism while working on Mission: Impossible III, alongside Tom Cruise.
The actor said on a recent episode of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, via the Guardian, that “you become very sneaky when you have something like that [alcoholism] in your life.” He admitted that he hid a lot while working on film sets in the early 2000s.
The World’s End actor explained that he first started battling mental health issues as a teen, and then the feelings returned in 2006 while filming the J.J. Abrams-directed movie. Pegg recalled using alcohol to help get him through the emotional pain he was facing, but in 2009, the birth of his daughter forced him to seek recovery.
Related Stories
“You learn how to do it without anyone noticing because it takes over. It wants to sustain itself and it will do everything it can to not be stopped,” he said on the radio program. “But eventually it just gets to a point when it can’t be hidden, and that’s when, thankfully, I was able to pull out of the dive.”
Pegg took on the role of IMF technician Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible III and later went on to reprise the role in 2011’s Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol and 2015’s Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.
The Hot Fuzz star also discussed his relationship with Cruise during the interview, saying it’s “just very simple and amiable.”
“It’s always been a very easy relationship,” he added. “I think you realize, when you meet the person rather than the thicket of mythology that’s built up around them, it’s a different experience. I mean, he loves [the fame] and he really relishes it, it’s all he knows. It energizes him and spurs him on.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Mother's Day
John Travolta, Jeremy Renner, Riley Keough and Nick Jonas Celebrate Mother’s Day: “The Greatest Gift”
-
Writers Strike
GLAAD Media Awards, Jon Stewart Show Solidarity With Writers Strike: “Labor Issues Are Queer Issues”
-
The Problem With Jon Stewart
GLAAD Awards: ‘Fire Island,’ ‘Anything’s Possible,’ ‘We’re Here’ Among Winners
-
music
Keke Palmer Says the #MeToo Movement Should Happen in the Music Industry: “Everybody’s a Crooked Cop”
-
Awards
The Hollywood Reporter Nominated for 47 SoCal Journalism Awards, Including Best Website and Best Cover Art
-
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says the Actor Is Out of the Hospital and Recuperating After Health Scare