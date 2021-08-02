Simone Biles to Compete in Olympics Balance Beam Final

Simone Biles is set to return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday and compete in the women’s balance beam event final.

The U.S. gymnastics team made the announcement Monday that Biles will take part for the first time since she withdrew from the women’s team final last Tuesday night, citing concerns for her mental health and physical safety.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” U.S.A Gymnastics tweeted early Monday morning.

The balance beam final is the last opportunity for Biles to compete for a medal at this Olympics.

After her withdrawal from the women’s team final, Biles, one of the biggest names and favorites going into this Games, also withdrew from the all-around, and the event finals for vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.

In the last week, she has talked about suffering from the “twisties,” which sees athletes suddenly and inexplicably unable to complete spins, sometimes requisite for a maneuver.