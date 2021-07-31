×
Simone Biles Withdraws from Sunday Finals in Tokyo, MyKayla Skinner Will Replace Her

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation.

Simone Biles Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals Sunday in the vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

