Former Endemol Shine Boss Sophie Turner Laing Becomes First Female Chair at U.K.’s National Film and TV School

Sophie Turner Laing, the former CEO of Endemol Shine and managing director of Sky, has been appointed chair of the board of governors at the National Film and Television School, arguably the U.K.’s most renowned industry college.

Turner Laing becomes the school’s first female chair, succeeding Ingenious founder Patrick McKenna who steps down at the end of his term in August, having held the post since 2013. During McKenna’s chairmanship, the NFTS became the first educational institution to be awarded a BAFTA for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema.

“Sophie is a creative powerhouse who will bring an extraordinary range of experience and dynamism to the National Film and Television School,” said Bal Samra, chair of the appointing panel, speaking on behalf of the NFTS Board of Governors.

“The NFTS is the leading light in the film, television and games industries across the UK, nurturing skilled craftspeople and visionary talents over the last five decades,” added Laing, who previously served on the school’s board of governors and contributed to masterclass.

“You only have to look at their alumni and see the students’ fantastic work, to feel the vibrancy of the school. It is a real honor to join the NFTS at such a vital time in the creative industries and I look forward to taking up the mantle of chair from Patrick McKenna and to playing my part in the school’s future as it continues to flourish.”