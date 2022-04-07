Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Porter, Bruce Springsteen Join Social Media Rally to Support Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on screen during the Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas.

Dozens of entertainers and public figures are teaming up via social media to raise funds for refugees impacted by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Global Citizen, a group focused on international advocacy, is organizing the “Stand Up for Ukraine” social media rally taking place Friday to support refugees and mobilize humanitarian efforts that will assist Ukrainians. Following the rally is a pledging event Saturday in Warsaw, Poland, led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Chris Rock, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Hugh Jackman and Elton John are among the numerous notable names previously announced to take part in the social media rally. Most recently added to the list of participants were Billy Porter, Ellen DeGeneres, Padma Lakshmi and Bruce Springsteen, among others.

In a recent video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implored the public to take part in the upcoming rally and pledge summit. Zelensky, who also appeared in a pre-recorded segment that aired during the Grammys, explained that he was “inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody — everyone who wants to join this movement and ‘Stand Up for Ukraine.'”

Those interested in supporting the “Stand Up for Ukraine” cause or learning more can go to ForUkraine.com.