Star Wars Celebration: Panel Lines Form as Throngs of Fans Descend on Anaheim Convention Center For Opening Day

This is where the fun begins.

Throngs of fans on Thursday morning descend on the Anaheim Convention Center for the opening of Star Wars Celebration. Fans, some in costume, began posting pictures as early as 8 a.m. to show that they were not only at the event, but already in line for the main panel at 11 a.m.

That panel is sure to make all the bantha hair fly, as it is Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase for current and upcoming films and Disney+ series. Fans are hoping to get a sneak peek at some upcoming footage from highly anticipated projects.

The studio showcase panel opened with Yvette Nicole Brown introducing the guests before a full choir on stage sang the John Williams’ iconic song from Phantom Menace, “Duel of the Fates.” Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen stepped out right after the number concluded.

“Hello there,” McGregor said, greeting the crowd with his iconic Obi-Wan Kenobi line. Christensen added, “We are back.”

#StarWarsCelebration kicked off the Lucasfilm Showcase with a live choir performance of “Duel of the Fates” pic.twitter.com/0qIC5fQwod — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 26, 2022

Among the other reveals at the panel: Andor, starring Diego Luna as his Rogue One character Cassian Andor, will debut in August, with season two on the way. Showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed 12 episodes have already been shot, with 12 more to come.

The other Thursday panel likely to attract attention is “Ian McDiarmid: An Audience with The Emperor.” The Skywalker saga icon will discuss the joys of playing one of the most notorious villains in cinema history.

This story will be updated throughout Star Wars Celebration opening day.