Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper Among Stars Who Ran 2022 New York City Marathon

Ashton Kutcher and Ellie Kemper were among the Hollywood stars who competed in the New York City marathon on Sunday, according to the Associated Press and The New York Times.

Kutcher ran the race to raise money for Thorn, a nonprofit technology company he co-founded that aims to stop the sexual abuse of children online. According to his website, he raised more than $1 million for his efforts.

The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Kemper also was running to raise money, asking supporters to donate to The Brotherhood Sister Sol, a Black-led nonprofit that works toward justice and equity.

Chelsea Clinton and T.J. Holmes, co-anchor of Good Morning America’s third hour, also ran the race, as did actresses Lauren Ridloff, whose credits include Eternals and The Walking Dead, and Claire Holt, who has appeared in films like 47 Meters Down and shows including The Vampire Diaries.

A pair of reality TV contestants also were in the mix — Matt James, former star of The Bachelor, and Zac Clark, former contestant on The Bachelorette — along with athletes including Meghan Duggan, an Olympic gold medalist in hockey, and Tiki Barber, retired running back with the New York Giants.

Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi won the marathon in the men’s and women’s races, respectively. Chebet finished the race in two hours, eight minutes and 41 seconds. Lokedi clocked in at two hours, 23 minutes and 23 seconds.

According to The New York Times, here are how the Sunday’s famous runners fared:

Matt James: 3:46:45

Meghan Duggan: 3:52:06

Ashton Kutcher: 3:54:01

Claire Holt 4:03:17

Lauren Ridloff 4:05:48

Zac Clark: 4:08:10

Chelsea Clinton 4:20:34

T.J. Holmes: 4:25:31

Ellie Kemper: 5:17:39

Tiki Barber: 5:26:51