Stephen Amell Says He Doesn’t Support the Actors Strike: “It Is a Reductive Negotiating Tactic”

Stephen Amell is sharing his thoughts on the SAG-AFTRA strike.

During an appearance at Raleigh’s GalaxyCon, the Arrow star revealed that he does not support the current actors strike.

“I feel like I’m insulated in Hollywood because that’s where I live. I feel like a lot of people in this room aren’t aware of the strike,” he said. “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them but I do not support striking. I don’t.”

He continued, “I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows — like this show that I’m on that premiered last night — I think it is myopic, and I stand with my union.”

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to a representative for Amell.

The Heels actor is one of the first actors to speak out against the strike, which began July 14 after SAG-AFTRA’s contract expired and talks broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The union explained that the key issues at stake — including compensation from streaming and artificial intelligence — are so important to actors, they felt a labor stoppage was necessary to get the best deal.

When the strike was called, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher explained the union was disappointed things got to this point with the AMPTP.

“We are the victims here,” she said in a powerful speech at the time. “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right while giving millions to CEOs. It’s disgusting, shame on them.”