Stephen “tWitch” Boss Remembered by Loved Ones at Celebration of Life Service

Loved ones of Stephen “tWitch” Boss gathered in Los Angeles Saturday to pay tribute to him at a celebration of life service.

Allison Holker Boss, the wife of the beloved dancer, choreographer, actor and producer, and their three children were joined by friends and fellow artists to honor him and his legacy, Holker’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The news was first reported by People magazine.

Speakers at the service included Ellen DeGeneres, Loni Love and Wayne Brady. Derek Hough, Wade Robson, AJ McLean, Robin Antin, cast and crew members from So You Think You Can Dance and the entire crew from The Ellen DeGeneres Show were also in attendance.

During the celebration of life, actress and dancer Debbie Allen introduced a tribute video, as well as producer Jeff Thacker. Country singer Mickey Guyton and “Honey, I’m Good” singer Andy Grammer also performed.

In December 2022, Boss died in a Los Angeles hotel room at the age of 40, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. At the time, a rep confirmed to THR that he died by suicide.

Boss got his big break in 2008 on So You Think You Can Dance and was later a DJ-turned-executive producer for nine years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Following his death, tributes poured in across social media from friends and fellow Hollywood figures remembering Boss.

Last month, Holker took to Instagram to share an emotional video, honoring her late husband. The video included photos of the couple and their life together with their three children.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS,” she wrote in the video’s caption, which was set to Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up.” “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”