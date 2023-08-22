Streamy Awards: Icona Pop, Armani White to Perform, Dylan Mulvaney, Druski and xQc Among Presenters

The 2023 Streamy Awards has revealed its full line-up of presenters and performers.

Rapper Armani White and Swedish duo Icono Pop are set to perform at the 13th edition of the annual awards show which recognizes excellence in online video content, including directing, acting, producing, and writing. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé is also set to appear throughout the show, interacting with creators in the audience.

The confirmed list of presenters for the 2023 Streamys includes Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry, Chris Olsen, Colin and Samir, Delaney Rowe, Dream, Drew Afualo, Druski, Dylan Mulvaney, Happy Kelli, Kris Collins, Lizzy McAlpine, Michelle Khare, Pinkydoll, Rhett & Link, Ryan Trahan, Smosh, Supercar Blondie, Tana Mongeau, Xavier Woods, xQc, Jay Shetty and Zelina Vega.

This year’s Streamys Creator Honors will be presented by Amelia Dimoldenberg, Blogilates and Brandon Rogers. The special awards will go to three creators who have produced industry-defining original content and boast unique voices.

The event will be hosted by MatPat, a seven-time Streamy winner, and will stream live on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET from Los Angeles.

The Streamy Awards are produced by Tubefilter and Dick Clark Productions, the latter of which is run by Penske Media Eldridge, a subsidiary of The Hollywood Reporter’s parent company PMC.