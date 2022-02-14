Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams emerged as the winner of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night.

The team beat the Cincinnati Bengals to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy by a score of 23-20. The Rams had been favored to beat the Bengals in the game.

The game was played at Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., just outside of Los Angeles, which opened in September 2020.

After 54 consecutive Super Bowls without an NFL team playing in its home stadium, the Rams are the second team to do it in two seasons after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke the streak last year.

This marked the fifth time the Rams have appeared in the Super Bowl. The first time was in 1980, when they lost to Pittsburgh. Until Sunday night, their most recent appearance had been in 2019, when they lost to New England. However, when the franchise was based in St. Louis from 1995-2015, they went to the big game twice: winning in 2000 against Tennessee and losing in 2002 to New England.

The Super Bowl aired live on NBC, with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth calling the game. Michaels’ contract with NBC expires after the Super Bowl, and there has been much speculation about his future, fueled by his on-air comment to Collinsworth before the game, when he told Collinsworth to “come sliding in here for one final time.” The 77-year-old, who has said he isn’t ready to retire, reportedly has interest from ESPN and Amazon.

The game also marked the last for sideline reporter Michele Tafoya, who previously announced she’d be leaving NBC’s Sunday Night Football in order to pursue other areas of interest “both personally and professionally.”

Before kickoff, Mickey Guyton performed the National Anthem, Jhené Aiko sang “America the Beautiful,” and Mary Mary performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

A slew of stars — from Ryan Reynolds to The Rock — were at the game, not surprising given that it was played basically in Hollywood’s backyard.