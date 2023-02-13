Adele, Bradley Cooper, LeBron James, Paul Rudd, Jay-Z, Sheryl Lee Ralph Among Stars at 2023 Super Bowl

The 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was nothing short of a star-studded event.

Alongside the players and thousands of fans filled inside State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, were Paul Rudd, Jordin Sparks, Jay-Z, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Niecy Nash, Gordon Ramsay, Damar Hamlin, Rihanna and more.

Later in the game, the camera showed Adele, Paul McCartney, Floyd Mayweather, LeBron James and Bradley Cooper were also in attendance.

Rudd, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor, was seen on the sidelines, clearly repping the Chiefs with a jersey and hat.

Jay-Z was spotted with Beyoncé and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as they went from the field — talking with other notable people — up to a skybox.

“No Air” singer Sparks was sporting a purple pantsuit at the game, where she is also serving as an in-stadium host.

Rihanna performed a number of her hits during the Super Bowl halftime show. During her performance, she hinted that she was pregnant, which her representative later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ralph, who stars on the award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary, shared a video on Instagram as she made her way into the stadium, where she performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” In the clip, she strutted to Rihanna’s “Needed Me” in a jersey and pink beanie.

After her performance, the camera also panned to reveal her Abbott Elementary co-stars, creator Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter, cheering her on.

Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin was also at the Super Bowl, where he received a shout-out. His appearance comes after he collapsed during a Jan. 2 ‘Monday Night Football’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was later revealed that he had gone into cardiac arrest.

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII.

Entertainment at the mega event featured Rihanna taking the stage at the Apple Music Halftime Show. The Super Bowl festivities also kicked off before the game with country music star Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem and Babyface singing “America the Beautiful.”

See photos and social posts from stars at the game below.

Rihanna Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paul Rudd Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Joel McHale, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Questlove Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jordin Sparks Mike Coppola/Getty Images

LeBron James Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Babyface Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Michael Strahan Mike Coppola/Getty Images