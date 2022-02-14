×
Kanye West, Cher, Nick Jonas Celebrate Rams’ Nail-Biting Super Bowl LVI Win

Hollywood notables like Lady Gaga and Kerry Washington praised halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and more.

Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams Rob Carr/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI brought a consistent array of thrills as the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, and Hollywood stars were among those reveling in the excitement.

The game was tight up until the very end, as the Rams ultimately prevailed 23-20, with wide receiver Cooper Kupp named the MVP. Among those cheering on the SoCal team was Cher, who tweeted, “My [heart]’s with Los Angeles Rams.”

Similarly supporting the winning team was Nick Jonas, who appeared in a Super Bowl this year for Toyota after a spot in last year’s game for the diabetic treatment Dexcom G6. “Hope you all enjoyed the super bowl!” he posted, in part. “Congrats @RamsNFL.”

Meanwhile, Kanye “Ye” West, who appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for McDonald’s, took to Instagram to praise the Rams and also note that the rapper himself trended during the game. “Today was awesome,” he wrote, in part.

Also earning plenty of praise was the halftime show, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar. One notable moment during the concert was Eminem ending his performance by taking a knee in apparent support of Colin Kaepernick’s previous similar gesture protesting racial injustice.

“That was a bomb of radical love thank you #SuperBowl halftime show!!” Lady Gaga tweeted. “Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!!”

Missy Elliott wrote, “#MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE! this is what LONGEVITY look like.”

See these and other responses below.

