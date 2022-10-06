First ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Favorite to Life

Decades after Nintendo largely walked away from Hollywood after the infamous 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. film, the video game company returning to the big screen. The first trailer for the animated Super Mario Bros. movie dropped to fanfare during a Nintendo Direct presentation Thursday.

Chris Pratt voice stars as Mario along with a cast including Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach) Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

Nintendo teams with Illumination, the animation house behind Minions, for the film. Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who created Mario, both produce. Teen Titans Go! To the Movies duo Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic direct from a script from The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part writer Matthew Fogel.

Super Mario Bros. opens April 7, with Universal distributing globally.