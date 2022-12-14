Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World Opening in February

Mario, Princess Peach and Bowser are racing into Universal Studios Hollywood with the opening of Super Nintendo World.

The immersive theme park, situated within a newly expanded section of Universal, will offer guests a 360-degree experience based within the classic video game franchise’s Mushroom Kingdom when it officially opens on Feb. 17. The area’s debut will mark the arrival of the Nintendo-themed experience at Universal Parks in the U.S. after opening at Universal Studios Japan two years earlier in March 2021.

With a park design that fully embraces Nintendo’s Mario franchise through its architecture and activities, the new land will welcome — through the iconic green pipe — park visitors to themed dining, a retail store and a new ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

Inspired by the Mario Kart video games, the new ride will feature augmented reality (AR), projection mapping technology and practical set pieces that set riders along a moving ride track amid a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement. This stadium-style seating attraction will feature four-seat vehicles navigating recognizable courses — from underwater to the clouds — through head-mounted AR goggles. Riders will be competing for the Golden Cup while also collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser, with a variety of potential outcomes.

It will all be set within Bowser’s Castle, a structure topped with a sculpture of the Mario antagonist, which serves as the entry queue for riders who will be asked to navigate winding corridors where a hall of medallions and trophies eventually leads you to the ride.

Beyond the ride, Mario and Nintendo fans will also be able to purchase Power-Up Bands for interactive gameplay across the park. These wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood’s free downloadable app and allow wearers to interact with punching blocks to collect digital coins and obtain keys from Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant and Thwomp after beating the four key challenges, before facing a culminating boss battle with Bowser Jr. Power-Up Bands will also allow park attendees to keep individual and team scores and unlock special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

The land’s own signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe, will serve a gourmet menu perfected by Chef Toad, including toadstool cheesy garlic knots, super mushroom soup, piranha plant caprese, Mario bacon cheeseburger, Luigi pesto chicken burger, block tiramisu and Princess Peach cupcake. Meanwhile, the 1-UP Factory will offer fans a chance to purchase collectible memorabilia, from Mario and Luigi-themed apparel to character hats and plushes, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Bowser.