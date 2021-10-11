Superman Comes Out as Bisexual in DC Comics’ Latest

DC Comics’ current Superman — Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent — comes out as bisexual in the latest issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El.

In the Nov. 9 issue, the son of Clark and Lois takes his life in a new direction.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” said writer Tom Taylor. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Jon has taken up the mantle of Superman of Earth while his father is off world in the Action Comics series.

Like his father, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter, his college friend Jay Nakamura. In the latest issue, he and Jon become romantically involved.

“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

The move follows DC’s latest Robin, Tim Drake, also coming out as bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends. The Tim Drake character is also getting some live-action play. Drake has been added to HBO Max’s live-action Titans series, with actor Jay Lycurgo playing the character in the show’s third season coming Aug. 12.

Classic comic franchises have increasingly made efforts to be more LGBTQ inclusive. The news comes a few months after a version of Marvel’s Captain America made headlines by coming out as gay.