Susan Sarandon Apologizes for “Deeply Disrespectful” Tweet Comparing NYPD Funeral Mourners to Fascism

Susan Sarandon is apologizing after likening the officers remembering slain NYPD Detective Jason Rivera to fascists.

“I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral,” the Oscar winner tweeted Friday. “I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time. I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and [Wilbert] Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving.”

On Tuesday, Sarandon shared a tweet that podcaster Danny Haiphong had posted showing thousands of officers gathering for Rivera’s funeral, which took place on Fifth Ave. in New York City on Jan. 28. “I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like,” Haiphong wrote in his post.

In sharing the tweet, Sarandon added the message, “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?” Sarandon’s post has since been deleted.

NYPD officers Rivera and Mora died after they were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Jan. 21. Mora’s funeral was held in NYC on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York condemned Sarandon’s post by tweeting, “This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities. NYC is uniting to stop the violence — @SusanSarandon is living on a different planet.”