Tammy Frick Named CEO of Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, which organizes the annual Canadian Screen Awards, the country’s main film and TV prize-giving event, has named Tammy Frick as its new CEO.

Frick joins the Academy after 27 years as executive director of the Cinéfest Sudbury Film Festival in northern Ontario. She replaces Beth Janson, who left the Academy in April 2022 to run day-to-day operations at the Toronto Film Festival as COO.

Frick will lead the Canadian Academy from Oct. 31. “Tammy’s experience and knowledge of the industry will be extremely beneficial to advancing our hard work towards developing, recognizing, celebrating and advocating for Canadian talent in Canada’s screen-based industry,” John Young, Academy chair, said in a statement.

The Academy, launched in 1979 as a not-for-profit, promotes Canadian film and TV with annual awards shows. A decade go, the organization shifted from holding separate Gemini and Genie award shows and combined its prize-giving into an annual Canadian Screen Awards.

In a more recent move, the Canadian Screen Awards became the latest awards show to shift to gender-neutral acting categories starting with the 2023 national entertainment industry kudosfest.

“While I will certainly miss my family at Cinéfest Sudbury and am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved, I am elated to bring my years of knowledge and experience, along with a fresh perspective, to this organization to help further develop our country’s world class industry,” Frick said in her own statement.