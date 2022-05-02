Tribeca Festival Sets Talks With Taylor Swift, Seth Meyers, Tyler Perry and ‘Heat’ Reunion

The Tribeca Festival has revealed the lineups for its talks, reunions and master class sessions at the 2022 event.

Taylor Swift, Seth Meyers, Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Adam McKay, Cynthia Erivo, Tig Notaro, W. Kamau Bell, Phil Rosenthal and Julian Schnabel are among the stars set to participate in extended discussions of their work as part of Tribeca this June.

The festival will also screen and feature reunions panels with the stars, directors and producers of films celebrating anniversaries including Heat, Eve’s Bayou and Velvet Goldmine. Tribeca will also screen a remastered version of The Godfather, introduced by star Al Pacino, to celebrate the classic film’s 50th anniversary.

And Tribeca is hosting master classes with directors of the Kanye West jeen-yuhs documentary Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, intimacy coordinator Alicia Rodis, music supervisor Randall Poster and more.

Tribeca has additionally announced that Common will receive its second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award, given to those who have used storytelling and the arts to create change. Last year’s recipient of the inaugural edition of the prize was Stacey Abrams.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival is set to run from June 8-19 in New York. More information about this year’s talks, reunions and master classes is available here.