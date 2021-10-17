‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘No Sudden Move’ Among Environmental Media Awards Winners

Saturday night’s Environmental Media Association Awards gala celebrated this year’s film and TV that helped move the sustainability conversation forward with environmental storylines and activism behind the scenes.

Held at Gearbox L.A. and hosted by Jeff Goldblum, the show awarded prizes to Ted Lasso, No Sudden Move and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee for their contributions. Ed Begley Jr. was also honored with the EMA Lifetime Achievement Award; stylist Karla Welch and entrepreneur Sasha Markova, who together founded The Period Company, received the EMA Innovator Award; nonprofit Hip Hop Caucus got the EMA Global Justice Award and climate activist (and former presidential candidate) Tom Steyer received the EMA Ongoing Commitment Award.

Of hosting the show and presenting the award to longtime friend Begley Jr., Goldblum told The Hollywood Reporter, “That’s the greatest honor of my life. If nothing were to happen from this point on I’d be entirely satisfied. We’ve been pals for decades now and he’s my model and hero and mentor in all things relating to principle, integrity, character, family, fatherhood and of course, environmental activism and planet earth’s stewardship. He’s the top of the class.”

Begley Jr. is such an avid climate activist that he has stopped flying, exclusively uses solar power in his home and drives an electric vehicle. During his speech, he preached the urgency of the situation.

“When Greta [Thunberg] came on the scene and talked about our house being on fire, we knew it was so and we knew we needed to do more and we must do more,” the actor said. “The situation is dire, Greta is right and all the scientists are right when they’re talking about climate change. We have to make a change today and there’s not time to go door to door.”

Sarah Paulson took the stage shortly after to honor Welch, and Zooey Deschanel, Malin Akerman, Julianne Hough, Abigail Breslin, Martin Starr and Baron Davis were also among the attendees. A full list of EMA Awards winners below:

FEATURE FILM

No Sudden Move, WarnerMedia/HBO Max (WINNER)

Vivo, Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Tomorrow War, Amazon Studios in association with Paramount Pictures

DOCUMENTARY FILM

Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip, Scott Brothers Entertainment, in partnership with Future You Media

I Am Greta, B-Reel Films/ Hulu (WINNER)

Purple Mountains, Liars & Thieves

DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Through Our Eyes – “Uprooted”, WarnerMedia/HBO MAX

Axios – “ Episode 409,” WarnerMedia/HBO

Unknown Amazon with Pedro Andrade – “ The Gold Rush,” Icon Films for Vice TV & Vice World News (WINNER)

TELEVISION EPISODIC DRAMA

New Amsterdam – “Pressure Drop,” NBC/Universal Television (WINNER)

Utopia – “ Just a Fanboy,” Amazon Studios

Physical – “Let’s Get It on Tape,” Tomorrow Studios for Apple TV+

TELEVISION EPISODIC COMEDY: PAUL JUNGER WITT AWARD

Atypical – “Dead Dreams,” Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Simpsons – “Burger Kings,” Gracie Films Productions/20th Television Animation

Ted Lasso – “Do The Right-est Thing,” Doozer Productions in association with WarnerMedia and Universal Television for Apple TV+ (WINNER)

REALITY TELEVISION

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – “The Divided States of Erika,” Bravo/NBCUniversal

Making It – “Re-making Memories,” NBC/Universal Television Alternative Studio (WINNER)

Kal Penn Approves This Message – “Kal Penn Approves the Environment,” Freeform

CHILDREN’S TELEVISION

Sesame Street – “Episode 5123-We Wonder What Happened to Snowman,” WarnerMedia/HBO MAX/Sesame Workshop

Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum – “Iron Rivalry,” The LEGO Group

Sydney To The Max – “Going The Green Mile,” Disney Channel (WINNER)

VARIETY TELEVISION

Real Time with Bill Maher – “Episode 1919,” WarnerMedia/HBO

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – “Episode 6175-Environmental Racism: How It Started vs.How It’s Going,” WarnerMedia/TBS (WINNER)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “Climate: Changed,” CBS Studios